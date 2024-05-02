Hingham Institution for Savings Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.63 (NASDAQ:HIFS)

Hingham Institution for Savings (NASDAQ:HIFS – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 27th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.63 per share by the savings and loans company on Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 3rd.
Hingham Institution for Savings has raised its dividend payment by an average of 5.0% annually over the last three years.
Hingham Institution for Savings Stock Up 3.2 %
Shares of HIFS stock opened at $174.28 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.66. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $168.84 and its 200-day moving average is $173.24. The stock has a market cap of $374.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.45 and a beta of 1.00. Hingham Institution for Savings has a 52-week low of $147.01 and a 52-week high of $230.77.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Hingham Institution for Savings to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th.
About Hingham Institution for Savings
Hingham Institution for Savings provides various financial products and services to individuals and small businesses in the United States. It offers savings, checking, money market, demand, and negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company provides commercial and residential real estate, construction, home equity, commercial, consumer, and mortgage loans.
