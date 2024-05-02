X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:XFOR) Forecasted to Earn Q3 2024 Earnings of ($0.19) Per Share

X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:XFOR – Free Report) – Brookline Capital Management dropped their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, April 29th. Brookline Capital Management analyst L. Cann now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.19) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.15). The consensus estimate for X4 Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($0.48) per share. Brookline Capital Management also issued estimates for X4 Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.66) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.06) EPS.

Separately, HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on X4 Pharmaceuticals from $3.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

X4 Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

XFOR opened at $1.11 on Thursday. X4 Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $0.57 and a one year high of $2.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 5.34 and a quick ratio of 5.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.15 and its 200-day moving average is $0.93.

X4 Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XFOR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 21st. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.05.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals by 38.8% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 47,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 13,328 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in X4 Pharmaceuticals by 334.8% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 382,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 294,255 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in X4 Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at $678,000. Stonepine Capital Management LLC boosted its position in X4 Pharmaceuticals by 14.5% during the third quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC now owns 5,273,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,748,000 after purchasing an additional 668,422 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its position in X4 Pharmaceuticals by 76.0% during the fourth quarter. Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 3,473,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,913,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.03% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Paula Ragan sold 49,678 shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.88, for a total value of $43,716.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 765,068 shares in the company, valued at approximately $673,259.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Adam S. Mostafa sold 52,500 shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.88, for a total transaction of $46,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Paula Ragan sold 49,678 shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.88, for a total value of $43,716.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 765,068 shares in the company, valued at approximately $673,259.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 185,708 shares of company stock worth $170,428 in the last three months. 1.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About X4 Pharmaceuticals

X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. Its lead product candidate is mavorixafor, a small molecule inhibitor of the chemokine receptor C-X-C chemokine receptor type 4 (CXCR4), which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with warts, hypogammaglobulinemia, infections, and myelokathexis syndrome; and Phase II clinical trial to treat congenital, idiopathic, or cyclic neutropenia.

Featured Stories

