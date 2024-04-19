Fanhua (NASDAQ:FANH) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Fanhua (NASDAQ:FANH – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
Fanhua Price Performance
Fanhua stock opened at $3.41 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $193.48 million, a PE ratio of 4.67 and a beta of -0.10. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.71 and its 200-day moving average is $5.99. Fanhua has a fifty-two week low of $3.38 and a fifty-two week high of $9.01.
Fanhua (NASDAQ:FANH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 20th. The financial services provider reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $84.99 million for the quarter. Fanhua had a return on equity of 12.11% and a net margin of 8.67%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Fanhua Company Profile
Fanhua Inc, together with its subsidiary, distributes insurance products in China. It operates through two segments, Insurance Agency and Claims Adjusting. The Insurance Agency segment provides property and casualty insurance products that primarily include individual accident, travel, homeowner, and indemnity medical insurance products; and life insurance products, such as individual health, individual whole life, individual term life, individual endowment life, and individual annuity, as well as participating insurance products.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Fanhua
- How is Compound Interest Calculated?
- Comprehensive PepsiCo Stock Analysis
- Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) Pulls Back After Shaky Guidance
- CSX Co.: The Railroad Powering Ahead with an Earnings Beat
- Comparing and Trading High PE Ratio Stocks
- 3 Steel Stocks Could Soar on New China Tariffs
Receive News & Ratings for Fanhua Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fanhua and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.