Brighton Jones LLC Sells 860 Shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Brighton Jones LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report) by 12.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,160 shares of the company’s stock after selling 860 shares during the quarter. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $1,544,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VHT. McAdam LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 1,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Compass Financial Group INC SD raised its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Compass Financial Group INC SD now owns 1,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 4.2% in the third quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 2.0% in the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $586,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp raised its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 796 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Stock Performance

VHT opened at $256.24 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $263.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $252.11. The firm has a market cap of $17.20 billion, a PE ratio of 23.22 and a beta of 0.61. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a twelve month low of $222.27 and a twelve month high of $271.53.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Profile

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

