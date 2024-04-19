Air T (NASDAQ:AIRT) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Air T (NASDAQ:AIRT – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The firm issued a hold rating on the transportation company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ:AIRT opened at $21.91 on Monday. Air T has a 52-week low of $12.53 and a 52-week high of $28.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $19.39 and a 200 day moving average of $19.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.79 million, a PE ratio of -4.41 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.49, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.99.
Air T (NASDAQ:AIRT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The transportation company reported ($1.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Air T had a negative return on equity of 87.44% and a negative net margin of 4.91%. The company had revenue of $63.76 million during the quarter.
Air T, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides overnight air cargo, ground equipment sale, and commercial jet engines and parts in the United States and internationally. The Overnight Air Cargo segment offers air express delivery services. As of March 31, 2023, this segment had 85 aircraft under the dry-lease agreements with FedEx.
