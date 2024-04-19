NanoViricides (NYSE:NNVC) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NanoViricides (NYSE:NNVC – Free Report) in a research report report published on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.
NanoViricides Stock Performance
NNVC opened at $1.17 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.16. NanoViricides has a 52 week low of $1.00 and a 52 week high of $2.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.78 million, a PE ratio of -1.44 and a beta of 0.67.
NanoViricides (NYSE:NNVC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.01.
About NanoViricides
NanoViricides, Inc, a clinical stage nano-biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs for the treatment of viral infections. The company's product portfolio includes NV-CoV-2, nanoviricide drug which is in phase 1a/1b clinical trails for the treatment of Covid; and NV-CoV-2 Oral Syrup, and NV-CoV-2 Oral Gummies, a semi-solid fixed-dose form which are in phase 1a/1b human clinical trials for enabling body-weight-based dose titration as is required for pediatric cases.
