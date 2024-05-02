Mach 1 Financial Group LLC Makes New $446,000 Investment in TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX)

Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 5,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $446,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cutler Group LLC CA boosted its stake in shares of TransMedics Group by 600.0% during the third quarter. Cutler Group LLC CA now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of TransMedics Group during the third quarter valued at $60,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of TransMedics Group by 39.0% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of TransMedics Group during the third quarter worth $180,000. Finally, Yarbrough Capital LLC acquired a new stake in TransMedics Group in the fourth quarter valued at $201,000. Institutional investors own 99.67% of the company’s stock.

Get TransMedics Group alerts:

TransMedics Group Stock Up 26.8 %

Shares of TMDX stock traded up $25.19 on Wednesday, reaching $119.32. 2,186,247 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 712,380. TransMedics Group, Inc. has a one year low of $36.42 and a one year high of $121.92. The company has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -154.68 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a 50-day moving average of $83.23 and a 200-day moving average of $75.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.69, a current ratio of 9.30 and a quick ratio of 8.49.

Insider Buying and Selling at TransMedics Group

TransMedics Group ( NASDAQ:TMDX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.40. The business had revenue of $96.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.78 million. TransMedics Group had a negative return on equity of 2.35% and a negative net margin of 10.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 132.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.08) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that TransMedics Group, Inc. will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In other TransMedics Group news, Director Edward M. Basile sold 7,157 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.38, for a total value of $618,221.66. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $721,273. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other TransMedics Group news, Director Edward M. Basile sold 7,157 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.38, for a total transaction of $618,221.66. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $721,273. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Waleed H. Hassanein sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.12, for a total value of $380,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 74,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,047,155.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 117,078 shares of company stock worth $9,972,971. 6.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on TransMedics Group from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $120.00 target price (up from $95.00) on shares of TransMedics Group in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of TransMedics Group from $87.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on TransMedics Group from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.00.

Check Out Our Latest Report on TMDX

About TransMedics Group

(Free Report)

TransMedics Group, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, engages in transforming organ transplant therapy for end-stage organ failure patients in the United States and internationally. The company offers Organ Care System (OCS), a portable organ perfusion, optimization, and monitoring system that utilizes its proprietary and customized technology to replicate near-physiologic conditions for donor organs outside of the human body.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for TransMedics Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransMedics Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.