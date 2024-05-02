Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC Sells 1,605 Shares of The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC)

Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC reduced its stake in shares of The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC – Free Report) by 6.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,051 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,605 shares during the period. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Chemours were worth $790,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Chemours by 41.3% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,495 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 1,021 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Chemours by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 77,617 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,177,000 after acquiring an additional 1,360 shares during the period. Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chemours in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Chemours by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,196,063 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $173,800,000 after buying an additional 612,071 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of Chemours by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 15,801 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $443,000 after buying an additional 514 shares during the period. 76.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Chemours Price Performance

NYSE CC traded down $0.41 on Wednesday, hitting $26.34. The stock had a trading volume of 538,255 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,808,001. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $26.66 and a 200-day moving average of $27.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.40, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.54. The Chemours Company has a 52-week low of $15.10 and a 52-week high of $39.05. The company has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.89 and a beta of 2.00.

Chemours Announces Dividend

Chemours ( NYSE:CC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.07. Chemours had a negative net margin of 3.80% and a positive return on equity of 51.73%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that The Chemours Company will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. Chemours’s payout ratio is -64.52%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on CC. UBS Group raised their target price on Chemours from $21.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Chemours from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Chemours from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.63.

Chemours Company Profile

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Titanium Technologies, Thermal & Specialized Solutions, and Advanced Performance Materials. The Titanium Technologies segment provides TiO2 pigment under the Ti-Pure brand for delivering whiteness, brightness, opacity, durability, efficiency, and protection in various of applications, such as architectural and industrial coatings, flexible and rigid plastic packaging, polyvinylchloride, laminate papers used for furniture and building materials, coated paper, and coated paperboard used for packaging.

Further Reading

