Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Free Report) by 6.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 108,074 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,924 shares during the quarter. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF comprises approximately 0.9% of Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $2,679,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SCHE. Towercrest Capital Management lifted its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Towercrest Capital Management now owns 486,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,654,000 after acquiring an additional 2,784 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,246,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,246,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017,299 shares in the last quarter. Rainsberger Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Rainsberger Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 293,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,036,000 after purchasing an additional 7,346 shares in the last quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 236,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,868,000 after purchasing an additional 3,596 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 25,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $641,000 after purchasing an additional 1,485 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of SCHE stock traded up $0.06 on Wednesday, hitting $25.52. 855,600 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,238,985. The company has a market capitalization of $8.59 billion, a PE ratio of 11.89 and a beta of 0.81. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $22.88 and a 1-year high of $26.15. The company’s fifty day moving average is $25.16 and its 200 day moving average is $24.50.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.