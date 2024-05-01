Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report) by 8.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 26,909 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,586 shares during the period. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $915,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SPDW. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 134.1% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 30.3% during the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $53,000.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Stock Performance

SPDW stock opened at $34.65 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $19.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.04 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.53. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a one year low of $29.39 and a one year high of $35.94.

About SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

