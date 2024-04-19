Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC Purchases 2,122 Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Free Report) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 189,444 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,122 shares during the period. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF comprises about 2.2% of Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF were worth $23,707,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 196.0% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the second quarter worth $43,000. 55.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

IJT traded up $0.69 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $122.26. 159,195 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 115,467. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $126.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $119.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.33 and a beta of 1.13. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $102.64 and a 1-year high of $131.48.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Dividend Announcement

About iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd were given a dividend of $0.2191 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st.

(Free Report)

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.