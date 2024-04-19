Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC Cuts Position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) by 11.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 222,690 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,915 shares during the period. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $11,985,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Etfidea LLC increased its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Etfidea LLC now owns 563,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,911,000 after buying an additional 6,948 shares in the last quarter. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,211,000. Tritonpoint Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $299,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 146,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,280,000 after purchasing an additional 3,081 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC now owns 275,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,659,000 after purchasing an additional 4,391 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF stock traded up $0.37 on Friday, hitting $55.67. 821,259 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,599,951. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.84 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $56.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.46. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $47.19 and a 1-year high of $58.19.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Profile

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

