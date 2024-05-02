Mission Wealth Management LP Grows Stock Position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 21,478 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $864,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EEM. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 70.2% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,317,237 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $133,386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,368,272 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 2,396,756 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $90,957,000 after buying an additional 82,079 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,276,818 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $86,405,000 after acquiring an additional 76,573 shares during the period. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 67.5% in the 4th quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 1,546,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $62,181,000 after acquiring an additional 623,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Total Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Total Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,485,853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $59,746,000 after acquiring an additional 24,665 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA EEM opened at $41.03 on Thursday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $36.38 and a 1 year high of $42.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $40.77 and a 200 day moving average of $39.58.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.