Mission Wealth Management LP Buys 2,758 Shares of Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NUBD)

Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its position in Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NUBD – Free Report) by 7.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,819 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,758 shares during the quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP owned about 0.30% of Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF worth $842,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IAG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 20.9% in the third quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 611 shares during the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $229,000. WNY Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 5.1% during the third quarter. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC now owns 11,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 13,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 1,810 shares during the last quarter.

Get Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

NUBD stock opened at $21.33 on Thursday. Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.56 and a fifty-two week high of $22.50. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $21.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.69.

Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Profile

The Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NUBD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US investment-grade bonds selected for exhibiting certain environmental, social, and governance criteria. NUBD was launched on Sep 29, 2017 and is managed by Nuveen.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NUBD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NUBD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.