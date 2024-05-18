Navellier & Associates Inc. Sells 509 Shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

Navellier & Associates Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 25,609 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 509 shares during the quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $3,276,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Smithfield Trust Co raised its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 87.7% during the 4th quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 259 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 75.6% in the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 274 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, First Financial Corp IN raised its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 21.3% in the 4th quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 472 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.82% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Booz Allen Hamilton

In related news, CFO Matthew Calderone sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.51, for a total value of $219,765.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,462 shares in the company, valued at $3,730,437.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BAH has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $138.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $120.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $141.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $145.11.

Booz Allen Hamilton Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BAH traded down $0.26 during trading on Friday, reaching $152.29. 620,018 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 747,899. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a 12 month low of $89.80 and a 12 month high of $156.83. The firm has a market cap of $19.76 billion, a PE ratio of 49.13, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $146.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $137.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10.

Booz Allen Hamilton Company Profile

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. It also focuses on artificial intelligence services comprising of machine learning, predictive modeling, automation and decision analytics, and quantum computing.

