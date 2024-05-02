Mission Wealth Management LP Boosts Stock Position in Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY)

Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its position in Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,490 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Sony Group were worth $804,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SONY. Gallacher Capital Management LLC raised its position in Sony Group by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Gallacher Capital Management LLC now owns 3,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Sony Group by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in Sony Group by 4.1% during the third quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. PDS Planning Inc lifted its holdings in Sony Group by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 6,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $590,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC boosted its position in Sony Group by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 4,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Sony Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SONY. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Sony Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. TheStreet upgraded Sony Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Macquarie downgraded Sony Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $108.00 price objective on shares of Sony Group in a report on Monday, February 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Sony Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $108.00.

Sony Group Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:SONY opened at $82.89 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $85.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.86. Sony Group Co. has a 12-month low of $79.62 and a 12-month high of $100.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market capitalization of $102.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.00 and a beta of 0.95.

Sony Group (NYSE:SONY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $25.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.31 billion. Sony Group had a net margin of 7.62% and a return on equity of 12.43%. Sell-side analysts expect that Sony Group Co. will post 5.22 EPS for the current year.

Sony Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Sony Group Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets in Japan, the United States, Europe, China, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home gaming consoles, packaged and game software, and peripheral devices.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SONY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sony Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sony Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.