HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) Shares Sold by Mission Wealth Management LP

Mission Wealth Management LP lowered its holdings in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report) by 15.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,150 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 6,406 shares during the quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in HP were worth $1,058,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its position in HP by 84.6% during the 4th quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 866 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the period. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HP during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in HP by 116.7% in the 4th quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,051 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA acquired a new stake in HP during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of HP by 47.9% during the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,174 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.53% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at HP

In other HP news, Director Robert R. Bennett sold 67,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.01, for a total value of $2,010,670.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 60,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,807,082.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Robert R. Bennett sold 67,000 shares of HP stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.01, for a total value of $2,010,670.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 60,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,807,082.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Kristen M. Ludgate sold 41,015 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.24, for a total transaction of $1,199,278.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 56,169 shares in the company, valued at $1,642,381.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 116,723 shares of company stock worth $3,479,287. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HPQ has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of HP from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. HSBC raised HP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of HP from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.11.

HP Stock Performance

HP stock opened at $27.75 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $27.22 billion, a PE ratio of 8.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.06. HP Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.22 and a fifty-two week high of $33.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $29.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.89.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The computer maker reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81. The business had revenue of $13.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.56 billion. HP had a negative return on equity of 181.02% and a net margin of 6.45%. The company’s revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that HP Inc. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

HP Profile

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

