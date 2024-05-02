Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX)

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. lessened its holdings in Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX – Free Report) by 38.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,470 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 22,625 shares during the period. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.’s holdings in Heron Therapeutics were worth $62,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HRTX. Rubric Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 127.3% in the third quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 26,713,503 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $27,515,000 after acquiring an additional 14,963,503 shares during the period. JW Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Heron Therapeutics by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. JW Asset Management LLC now owns 2,407,418 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,480,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares in the last quarter. Tejara Capital Ltd lifted its holdings in Heron Therapeutics by 28.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tejara Capital Ltd now owns 2,109,681 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,173,000 after purchasing an additional 469,548 shares in the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. boosted its stake in Heron Therapeutics by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 2,000,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,060,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000,000 shares during the period. Finally, Congress Park Capital LLC grew its holdings in Heron Therapeutics by 205.3% during the 4th quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC now owns 1,798,650 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,058,000 after buying an additional 1,209,500 shares in the last quarter. 80.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Heron Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of HRTX opened at $2.34 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $351.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.72 and a beta of 1.68. Heron Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.50 and a 1 year high of $3.22. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.01.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Heron Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:HRTX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $34.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.98 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Heron Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on HRTX. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Heron Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, April 11th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Heron Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Capital One Financial began coverage on shares of Heron Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company.

Heron Therapeutics Profile

Heron Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, focuses on enhancing the lives of patients by developing and commercializing therapeutic that enhances medical care. The company's product candidates utilize its proprietary Biochronomer, a drug delivery technology, which delivers therapeutic levels of a range of short-acting pharmacological agents over a period from days to weeks with a single administration.

