Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. Takes Position in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKF)

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. bought a new position in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKF – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 7,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $85,990,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $334,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 100,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,784,000 after purchasing an additional 3,150 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 251.7% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 49,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $953,000 after purchasing an additional 35,221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Pictet & Cie SA purchased a new stake in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $318,000.

ARK Fintech Innovation ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

ARKF stock opened at $26.87 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $28.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.78. The stock has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.57 and a beta of 1.50. ARK Fintech Innovation ETF has a twelve month low of $16.93 and a twelve month high of $30.99.

ARK Fintech Innovation ETF Company Profile

The ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (ARKF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund of stocks related to financial technology innovation. ARKF was launched on Feb 4, 2019 and is managed by ARK.

