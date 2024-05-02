Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. Sells 3,550 Shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA)

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. decreased its stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Free Report) by 36.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,305 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,550 shares during the period. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.’s holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust were worth $261,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NSA. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 14,816 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $614,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC increased its position in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 72,569 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,009,000 after buying an additional 369 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 83.6% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 828 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 4.3% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,424 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd boosted its position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 2.7% in the third quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 23,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $730,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. 99.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp upgraded shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on National Storage Affiliates Trust in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.60.

Shares of NSA opened at $35.55 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. The stock has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a PE ratio of 23.70 and a beta of 0.87. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a 12-month low of $27.86 and a 12-month high of $42.54. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.11.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were given a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 149.33%.

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a real estate investment trust headquartered in Greenwood Village, Colorado, focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties predominantly located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. As of December 31, 2023, the Company held ownership interests in and operated 1,050 self storage properties, located in 42 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 68.6 million rentable square feet, which excludes 39 self storage properties classified as held for sale to be sold to a third party.

