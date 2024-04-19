iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Shares Sold by Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC

Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC lowered its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 5.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,514 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 452 shares during the period. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $815,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC lifted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 4,013 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $432,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Vista Investment Management lifted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Vista Investment Management now owns 2,282 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Register Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 42.4% during the 3rd quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC now owns 336 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Midwest Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Midwest Financial Group LLC now owns 8,075 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $828,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Finally, Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 66.4% during the 4th quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. now owns 253 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period.

Shares of MUB stock traded up $0.13 on Friday, reaching $106.52. 905,320 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,684,803. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $107.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $106.28. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $100.78 and a 1-year high of $108.82.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

