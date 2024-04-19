Zhang Financial LLC Acquires 247,763 Shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS)

Zhang Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS – Free Report) by 21.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,389,848 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 247,763 shares during the quarter. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF comprises approximately 6.2% of Zhang Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Zhang Financial LLC owned approximately 0.99% of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF worth $72,036,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DFUS. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $41,000.

Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Price Performance

Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF stock traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $53.96. 136,019 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 312,646. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $43.64 and a 1 year high of $57.15. The firm has a market cap of $8.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.69 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $55.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.73.

About Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF

The Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (DFUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes weighted by market capitalization in seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUS was launched on Sep 25, 2001 and is managed by Dimensional.

