Zhang Financial LLC Has $18.08 Million Stock Position in BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLC)

Zhang Financial LLC grew its position in shares of BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLC – Free Report) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 199,943 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,410 shares during the quarter. BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF accounts for 1.6% of Zhang Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Zhang Financial LLC owned approximately 0.92% of BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF worth $18,075,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $610,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 6,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 34,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,595,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF by 39.1% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG bought a new stake in BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000.

BKLC stock traded down $0.69 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $94.30. 49,253 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 71,471. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.82 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $90.45. BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $75.06 and a 12 month high of $99.97.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were given a dividend of $0.3322 per share. This is a boost from BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF’s previous dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st.

The BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF (BKLC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar U.S. Large Cap index, a market-cap-weighted index of large-cap stocks that represent the top 70% of the US equity market, in terms of capitalization. BKLC was launched on Apr 9, 2020 and is managed by BNY Mellon.

