Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) Downgraded to “Hold” at TD Cowen

TD Cowen lowered shares of Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have $90.00 price objective on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $125.00.

SWKS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a buy rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. B. Riley boosted their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Susquehanna raised their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. StockNews.com cut Skyworks Solutions from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, March 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a report on Thursday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $109.05.

Skyworks Solutions Stock Down 15.3 %

NASDAQ SWKS opened at $90.30 on Wednesday. Skyworks Solutions has a 1-year low of $85.06 and a 1-year high of $115.69. The company has a current ratio of 5.02, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $104.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $101.99. The company has a market capitalization of $14.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.97, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.35.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 17.20% and a net margin of 18.85%. The business’s revenue was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.33 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Skyworks Solutions will post 5.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Skyworks Solutions Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is 51.13%.

Institutional Trading of Skyworks Solutions

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SWKS. Access Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Skyworks Solutions in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $268,000. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Skyworks Solutions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $202,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 36.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 851,427 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $92,227,000 after buying an additional 225,475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peterson Wealth Services boosted its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 17.0% in the first quarter. Peterson Wealth Services now owns 21,796 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,361,000 after buying an additional 3,164 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.43% of the company’s stock.

Skyworks Solutions Company Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, power over ethernet, power isolators, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

