Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ) Short Interest Up 6.7% in April

Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Get Free Report) (TSE:CCO) was the target of a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,370,000 shares, a growth of 6.7% from the March 31st total of 20,020,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,840,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.4 days. Currently, 4.9% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CCJ shares. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Cameco in a research report on Monday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Cameco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cameco has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.75.

Get Cameco alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on CCJ

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cameco

Cameco Trading Up 2.8 %

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCJ. FMR LLC raised its stake in Cameco by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 27,418,564 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,087,629,000 after acquiring an additional 4,865,085 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in Cameco by 74.3% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 5,730,858 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $227,365,000 after acquiring an additional 2,442,190 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Cameco during the 4th quarter worth approximately $99,511,000. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in Cameco by 156.3% during the 3rd quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,089,235 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $122,605,000 after acquiring an additional 1,884,004 shares during the period. Finally, Rheos Capital Works Inc. bought a new stake in Cameco during the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,245,000. Institutional investors own 70.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cameco stock opened at $46.92 on Thursday. Cameco has a 1-year low of $26.15 and a 1-year high of $52.64. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.37 billion, a PE ratio of 120.31 and a beta of 0.92.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ – Get Free Report) (TSE:CCO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $620.00 million for the quarter. Cameco had a net margin of 9.28% and a return on equity of 4.61%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cameco will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Cameco Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cameco Corporation provides uranium for the generation of electricity. It operates through Uranium, Fuel Services, Westinghouse segments. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cameco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cameco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.