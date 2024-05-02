Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ) Short Interest Up 6.7% in April

Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Get Free Report) (TSE:CCO) was the target of a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,370,000 shares, a growth of 6.7% from the March 31st total of 20,020,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,840,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.4 days. Currently, 4.9% of the company’s stock are short sold.
Several equities research analysts recently commented on CCJ shares. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Cameco in a research report on Monday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Cameco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cameco has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.75.
Shares of Cameco stock opened at $46.92 on Thursday. Cameco has a 1-year low of $26.15 and a 1-year high of $52.64. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.37 billion, a PE ratio of 120.31 and a beta of 0.92.
Cameco (NYSE:CCJ – Get Free Report) (TSE:CCO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $620.00 million for the quarter. Cameco had a net margin of 9.28% and a return on equity of 4.61%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cameco will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current year.
Cameco Corporation provides uranium for the generation of electricity. It operates through Uranium, Fuel Services, Westinghouse segments. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.
