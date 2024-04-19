Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC Makes New $20.69 Million Investment in Fidelity Fundamental Large Cap Core ETF (BATS:FMIL)

Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity Fundamental Large Cap Core ETF (BATS:FMIL – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 571,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,688,000. Fidelity Fundamental Large Cap Core ETF accounts for 1.9% of Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC owned about 29.31% of Fidelity Fundamental Large Cap Core ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in Fidelity Fundamental Large Cap Core ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $73,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Fidelity Fundamental Large Cap Core ETF by 196.1% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 3,766 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity Fundamental Large Cap Core ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors bought a new position in Fidelity Fundamental Large Cap Core ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $283,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity Fundamental Large Cap Core ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $354,000.

Shares of FMIL traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $40.17. 41,437 shares of the stock were exchanged. The company has a market capitalization of $78.33 million, a P/E ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $40.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.75.

The Fidelity New Millennium ETF (FMIL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed, non-transparent ETF that provides exposure to fundamentally-selected global companies potentially benefiting from long-term changes in the marketplace. The fund utilizes the Fidelity non-transparent model.

