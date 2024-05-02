MONECO Advisors LLC Invests $297,000 in Global X MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPA)

MONECO Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global X MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPA – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 6,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $297,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Global X MLP ETF by 71.5% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 455,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,177,000 after buying an additional 189,931 shares in the last quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management acquired a new position in shares of Global X MLP ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $1,241,000. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated purchased a new position in Global X MLP ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $1,017,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in Global X MLP ETF by 1,201.4% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 19,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $854,000 after purchasing an additional 17,697 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management acquired a new stake in Global X MLP ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $590,000.

Global X MLP ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of MLPA stock opened at $47.30 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.27 and a beta of 0.37. Global X MLP ETF has a 1-year low of $40.22 and a 1-year high of $49.25. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.88.

Global X MLP ETF Profile

The Global X MLP ETF (MLPA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive MLP Infrastructure index, a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed midstream MLPs, and is structured as a C-corporation. MLPA was launched on Apr 18, 2012 and is managed by Global X.

