MONECO Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 18,823 Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCU)

MONECO Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCU – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 18,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $313,000. MONECO Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in BSCU. Eastern Bank grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 1,710,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,457,000 after acquiring an additional 18,142 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF by 0.6% in the third quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,583,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,668,000 after buying an additional 9,983 shares in the last quarter. Tlwm raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF by 1,728.9% in the fourth quarter. Tlwm now owns 1,269,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,110,000 after buying an additional 1,199,632 shares during the last quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $13,651,000. Finally, Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 819,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,630,000 after buying an additional 132,074 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

BSCU stock opened at $16.03 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $16.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.18. Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $15.19 and a fifty-two week high of $17.39.

Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF Announces Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 23rd were paid a $0.0651 dividend. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.87%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 22nd.

The Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate investment grade bonds with effective maturities in 2030. BSCU was launched on Sep 16, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

