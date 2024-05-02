MONECO Advisors LLC Raises Position in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK)

MONECO Advisors LLC increased its stake in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Free Report) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,433 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 346 shares during the quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC’s holdings in GSK were worth $461,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GSK. WealthTrust Axiom LLC grew its position in GSK by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 60,420 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,239,000 after acquiring an additional 5,568 shares in the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA increased its stake in GSK by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 8,669 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 1,099 shares during the period. Naviter Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in GSK by 29.4% in the 4th quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC now owns 44,748 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,670,000 after buying an additional 10,171 shares in the last quarter. Choreo LLC boosted its stake in shares of GSK by 26.7% during the 4th quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 7,449 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 1,570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Opinicus Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of GSK during the fourth quarter worth about $418,000. 15.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GSK Price Performance

Shares of GSK opened at $42.57 on Thursday. GSK plc has a 12 month low of $33.33 and a 12 month high of $43.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $41.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.06. The company has a market cap of $88.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.14, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.65.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GSK ( NYSE:GSK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.04). GSK had a return on equity of 51.45% and a net margin of 16.24%. The firm had revenue of $10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.79 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that GSK plc will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

GSK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Guggenheim upgraded GSK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of GSK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of GSK in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of GSK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, GSK presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

About GSK

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, and manufacture of vaccines, and specialty and general medicines to prevent and treat disease in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial Operations and Total R&D.

