Intrust Bank NA Boosts Stock Position in FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN)

Intrust Bank NA raised its position in FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN – Free Report) by 54.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,775 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 626 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in FTI Consulting were worth $353,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. EWA LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FTI Consulting during the fourth quarter worth $268,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its holdings in shares of FTI Consulting by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 44,474 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,857,000 after acquiring an additional 1,984 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its position in shares of FTI Consulting by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 19,726 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,928,000 after acquiring an additional 971 shares during the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp grew its holdings in FTI Consulting by 317.4% in the fourth quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 24,751 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,929,000 after purchasing an additional 18,821 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its position in FTI Consulting by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 16,977 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,381,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares during the last quarter. 99.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FTI Consulting Trading Down 0.6 %

FCN opened at $212.54 on Thursday. FTI Consulting, Inc. has a 52-week low of $171.81 and a 52-week high of $232.15. The company has a quick ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.71 and a beta of 0.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $208.93 and its 200-day moving average is $206.04.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FTI Consulting ( NYSE:FCN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $928.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $901.77 million. FTI Consulting had a net margin of 8.51% and a return on equity of 15.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.34 EPS. Analysts expect that FTI Consulting, Inc. will post 8.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on FCN. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of FTI Consulting in a report on Friday, April 26th. StockNews.com lowered shares of FTI Consulting from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of FTI Consulting from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other FTI Consulting news, Director Brenda J. Bacon bought 1,120 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $222.96 per share, for a total transaction of $249,715.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 15,292 shares in the company, valued at $3,409,504.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other FTI Consulting news, General Counsel Curtis P. Lu sold 2,656 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.08, for a total value of $576,564.48. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 29,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,336,565.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Brenda J. Bacon purchased 1,120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $222.96 per share, for a total transaction of $249,715.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,292 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,409,504.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 53,267 shares of company stock worth $11,205,656 over the last ninety days. 2.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About FTI Consulting

FTI Consulting, Inc provides business advisory services to manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes worldwide. The company operates through Corporate Finance & Restructuring, Forensic and Litigation Consulting, Economic Consulting, Technology, and Strategic Communications segments. The Corporate Finance & Restructuring segment provides business transformation and strategy, transactions, and turnaround and restructuring services.

Featured Articles

