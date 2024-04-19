Calibre Mining (CVE:CXB) Price Target Raised to C$2.50 at Stifel Nicolaus

Calibre Mining (CVE:CXB – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by stock analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$2.25 to C$2.50 in a research note issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 331.03% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on CXB. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Calibre Mining from C$2.00 to C$2.25 in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. National Bankshares set a C$2.00 target price on shares of Calibre Mining and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Jefferies Financial Group set a C$2.00 target price on shares of Calibre Mining and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. BMO Capital Markets set a C$2.00 target price on shares of Calibre Mining and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Calibre Mining from C$2.25 to C$2.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$2.24.

Shares of CVE:CXB traded down C$0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$0.58. 22,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,942. The firm has a market capitalization of C$26.00 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.84. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.58 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 6.94 and a current ratio of 7.18. Calibre Mining has a twelve month low of C$0.30 and a twelve month high of C$0.75.

Calibre Mining Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious and base metals assets and mineral properties in Nicaragua. The company explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Borosi project consisting of various contiguous mining and exploration concessions located in the North Atlantic Autonomous Region of Nicaragua, Central America; and a 100% interest in mineral concessions covering an area of 413 square kilometers in the mining triangle of northeast Nicaragua, including the Santa Maria project, Primavera gold-copper project, and Monte Carmelo gold project.

