Cannon Global Investment Management LLC Acquires Shares of 44,500 Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA)

Cannon Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 44,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $391,000. Under Armour comprises approximately 2.9% of Cannon Global Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Under Armour by 65.2% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,943,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,015,000 after purchasing an additional 1,555,856 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Under Armour by 7.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,196,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,645,000 after acquiring an additional 1,269,037 shares during the last quarter. OPTIMAS CAPITAL Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Under Armour during the fourth quarter worth $3,158,000. Trexquant Investment LP raised its position in shares of Under Armour by 289.9% during the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 1,229,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,420,000 after acquiring an additional 913,876 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Under Armour by 79.8% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 28,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 12,592 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.58% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:UAA traded up $0.11 on Friday, reaching $6.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,500,369 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,056,355. Under Armour, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.29 and a 1-year high of $9.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 2.13. The firm has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a PE ratio of 7.35, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.64. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.73.

Under Armour ( NYSE:UAA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.08. Under Armour had a return on equity of 13.85% and a net margin of 6.98%. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Under Armour, Inc. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI restated an “underperform” rating and set a $7.00 target price (down previously from $8.00) on shares of Under Armour in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. TheStreet upgraded Under Armour from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. BNP Paribas restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Under Armour in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Williams Trading restated a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Under Armour in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of Under Armour in a report on Thursday, March 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.65.

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. The company provides its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose fit types. It also offers footwear products for running, training, basketball, cleated sports, recovery, and outdoor applications.

