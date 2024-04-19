Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Oppenheimer

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Oppenheimer in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $105.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Oppenheimer’s price target suggests a potential upside of 58.04% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $81.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 12th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $84.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Gilead Sciences presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.71.

Shares of GILD stock traded up $0.28 on Friday, hitting $66.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,148,483 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,237,620. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $72.10 and its 200-day moving average is $76.58. Gilead Sciences has a fifty-two week low of $65.90 and a fifty-two week high of $87.86. The company has a market capitalization of $82.72 billion, a PE ratio of 14.77, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.19.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.76 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $7.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.10 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 20.89% and a return on equity of 38.85%. The company’s revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.67 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Gilead Sciences will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Gilead Sciences news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.96, for a total transaction of $145,920.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 96,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,026,339.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter worth $210,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,787,355 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $306,814,000 after buying an additional 175,925 shares during the last quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the third quarter valued at $1,881,000. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 66.6% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,288,884 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $96,589,000 after buying an additional 515,191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 535,557 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $43,385,000 after acquiring an additional 43,630 shares during the period. 83.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, Sunlencs, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of COVID-19; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

