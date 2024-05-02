Wells Fargo & Company (WFC) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 9th

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 30th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be given a dividend of 0.35 per share by the financial services provider on Saturday, June 1st. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th.
Wells Fargo & Company has raised its dividend payment by an average of 2.1% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 3 years. Wells Fargo & Company has a payout ratio of 25.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Wells Fargo & Company to earn $5.47 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 25.6%.
Wells Fargo & Company Stock Up 0.3 %
Shares of NYSE:WFC opened at $59.50 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $210.65 billion, a PE ratio of 12.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.18. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1 year low of $36.40 and a 1 year high of $61.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $57.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.03.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on WFC shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Odeon Capital Group downgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.80 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Monday, January 8th. HSBC increased their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.99.
Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile
Wells Fargo & Company, a financial services company, provides diversified banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Wells Fargo & Company
- Manufacturing Stocks Investing
- Yum! Brands: Can Digital Strength Offset Same-Store Declines?
- Trading Halts Explained
- Wall Street Believes in First Solar Stock’s Bull Cycle
- What Makes a Stock a Good Dividend Stock?
- AMD is Down 35%. Now is the Time to Buy the Dip
Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.