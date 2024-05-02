BlackRock Total Return ETF (BRTR) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 1st

BlackRock Total Return ETF (NASDAQ:BRTR – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, April 30th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.1974 per share on Tuesday, May 7th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 1st.

Shares of BRTR opened at $49.21 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.21. BlackRock Total Return ETF has a 1 year low of $49.08 and a 1 year high of $51.57.

The BlackRock Total Return ETF (BRTR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed ETF that broadly invests in corporate and government fixed income securities from around the world. Securities could be of any maturity while limiting investments in junk bonds to 20%.

