BlackRock Total Return ETF (BRTR) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 1st

BlackRock Total Return ETF (NASDAQ:BRTR – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, April 30th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.1974 per share on Tuesday, May 7th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 1st.
BlackRock Total Return ETF Price Performance
Shares of BRTR opened at $49.21 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.21. BlackRock Total Return ETF has a 1 year low of $49.08 and a 1 year high of $51.57.
BlackRock Total Return ETF Company Profile
