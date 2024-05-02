Bowen Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:BOWN) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Bowen Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:BOWN – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,500 shares, an increase of 6.1% from the March 31st total of 3,300 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 29,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Bowen Acquisition Stock Performance

Bowen Acquisition stock opened at $10.48 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.35. Bowen Acquisition has a 12 month low of $10.10 and a 12 month high of $10.49.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bowen Acquisition

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BOWN. Bulldog Investors LLP increased its position in Bowen Acquisition by 47.2% during the 4th quarter. Bulldog Investors LLP now owns 347,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,586,000 after purchasing an additional 111,478 shares during the period. Clear Street LLC grew its holdings in Bowen Acquisition by 371.4% during the fourth quarter. Clear Street LLC now owns 17,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 13,754 shares during the period. Karpus Management Inc. raised its position in Bowen Acquisition by 41.3% in the fourth quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 328,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,392,000 after acquiring an additional 96,000 shares in the last quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bowen Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Schechter Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bowen Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth $3,109,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.34% of the company’s stock.

About Bowen Acquisition

