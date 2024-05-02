Federal National Mortgage Association (OTCMKTS:FNMA) Releases Earnings Results

Federal National Mortgage Association (OTCMKTS:FNMA – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, Yahoo Finance reports. Federal National Mortgage Association had a negative return on equity of 27.90% and a net margin of 12.43%. The firm had revenue of $37.37 billion for the quarter.

Federal National Mortgage Association Trading Up 3.4 %

OTCMKTS:FNMA opened at $1.52 on Thursday. Federal National Mortgage Association has a one year low of $0.42 and a one year high of $1.99. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.12.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Federal National Mortgage Association from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $1.25 to $2.00 in a research report on Monday, February 26th.

Federal National Mortgage Association Company Profile

Federal National Mortgage Association provides financing solutions for mortgages in the United States. It operates through two segments, Single-Family and Multifamily. The Single-Family segment securitizes and purchases single-family fixed-rate or adjustable-rate, first-lien mortgage loans, or mortgage-related securities backed by these loans; and loans that are insured by Federal Housing Administration, loans guaranteed by the Department of Veterans Affairs and Rural Development Housing and Community Facilities Program of the U.S.

