Sibanye Stillwater (NYSE:SBSW) Shares Gap Down to $5.32

Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW – Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $5.32, but opened at $5.20. Sibanye Stillwater shares last traded at $5.16, with a volume of 628,864 shares traded.

SBSW has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Sibanye Stillwater from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Sibanye Stillwater from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sibanye Stillwater presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.00.

The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.93.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sibanye Stillwater during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sibanye Stillwater during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Natixis purchased a new position in shares of Sibanye Stillwater during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in shares of Sibanye Stillwater during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA grew its position in Sibanye Stillwater by 40.0% in the 3rd quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.93% of the company’s stock.

Sibanye Stillwater Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metals mining company in South Africa, the United States, Europe, and Australia. The company produces gold; platinum group metals (PGMs), including palladium, platinum, rhodium, iridium, and ruthenium; chrome; nickel; and silver, cobalt, and copper.

