AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF (NYSEARCA:MSOS) Shares Gap Down to $9.25

AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF (NYSEARCA:MSOS – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $9.25, but opened at $9.02. AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF shares last traded at $9.12, with a volume of 976,324 shares trading hands.

AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.89. The company has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.20 and a beta of 1.17.

Institutional Trading of AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MSOS. Cowen AND Company LLC grew its position in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF by 139.2% during the third quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC now owns 6,139,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,746,000 after buying an additional 3,573,000 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $7,739,000. Sender Co & Partners Inc. bought a new position in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF during the first quarter valued at about $20,443,000. JW Asset Management LLC bought a new position in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $4,914,000. Finally, Eminence Capital LP grew its position in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF by 11.3% during the third quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 6,003,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,664,000 after buying an additional 611,574 shares during the period.

AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF Company Profile

The AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF (MSOS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed narrow portfolio of US stocks or swap contracts related to the domestic cannabis and hemp industry. MSOS was launched on Sep 1, 2020 and is managed by AdvisorShares.

