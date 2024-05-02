8,070 Shares in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQJ) Purchased by Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc.

Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQJ – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 8,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 35,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $964,000 after buying an additional 5,240 shares in the last quarter. RIA Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,555,000. SteelPeak Wealth LLC increased its stake in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF by 268.6% during the 4th quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC now owns 44,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,194,000 after buying an additional 32,237 shares during the period. Finally, Flagstar Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Flagstar Advisors Inc. now owns 29,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $800,000 after buying an additional 2,406 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF stock opened at $26.96 on Thursday. Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF has a 52 week low of $22.66 and a 52 week high of $29.29. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $28.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.54. The stock has a market cap of $653.24 million, a PE ratio of 20.46 and a beta of 1.10.

Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF Dividend Announcement

Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were given a dividend of $0.0683 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 18th. This represents a $0.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%.

The Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF (QQQJ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq Next Generation 100 index, a modified market-cap-weighted, narrow index of 100 non-financial stocks that are next-eligible for inclusion in the NASDAQ-100 Index. QQQJ was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is issued by Invesco.

