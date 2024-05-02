Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH) Shares Acquired by Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc.

Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH – Free Report) by 6.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,773 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the period. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc.’s holdings in Bank of Hawaii were worth $346,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BOH. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii during the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Bank of Hawaii by 2,197.1% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 781 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of Hawaii during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Bank of Hawaii during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,429 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BOH. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Bank of Hawaii from $67.00 to $62.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of Bank of Hawaii from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Bank of Hawaii to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Bank of Hawaii from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Bank of Hawaii from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $52.20.

Shares of NYSE:BOH opened at $57.99 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of 14.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.07. Bank of Hawaii Co. has a fifty-two week low of $30.83 and a fifty-two week high of $75.19. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $252.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.79 million. Bank of Hawaii had a net margin of 15.91% and a return on equity of 13.25%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.14 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bank of Hawaii Co. will post 3.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.83%. Bank of Hawaii’s payout ratio is currently 72.16%.

Bank of Hawaii Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hawaii that provides various financial products and services in Hawaii, Guam, and other Pacific Islands. It operates in three segments: Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; residential mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit, automobile loans and leases, overdraft lines of credit, installment loans, small business loans and leases, and credit cards; private and international client banking, investment, credit, and trust services to individuals and families, as well as high-net-worth individuals; investment management; institutional investment advisory services to corporations, government entities, and foundations; and brokerage offerings, including equities, mutual funds, life insurance, and annuity products.

