First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL) Stock Holdings Increased by Cozad Asset Management Inc.

Cozad Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL – Free Report) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,340 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Senior Loan ETF were worth $569,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,632,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,661,000 after acquiring an additional 50,250 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,344,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,517,000 after purchasing an additional 24,208 shares during the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,103,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,855,000 after buying an additional 148,231 shares during the last quarter. One Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 26.4% in the 3rd quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 981,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,892,000 after buying an additional 205,280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 27.6% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 921,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,443,000 after buying an additional 199,059 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of FTSL opened at $46.03 on Thursday. First Trust Senior Loan ETF has a twelve month low of $44.53 and a twelve month high of $46.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $46.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.00.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 24th were paid a $0.295 dividend. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.69%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 23rd.

The First Trust Senior Loan Fund (FTSL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P\u002FLSTA U.S. Leveraged Loan 100 index. The fund holds senior floating rate bank loans from firms around the globe. The actively managed fund can hold up to 20% of assets in non-senior loans, including high-yield bonds and equities.

