Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. Has $292,000 Stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. reduced its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Free Report) by 5.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,880 shares of the company’s stock after selling 230 shares during the period. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $292,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1,285.7% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHM opened at $76.46 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $78.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.95. The stock has a market cap of $10.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.47 and a beta of 1.09. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $62.87 and a 52-week high of $81.74.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

