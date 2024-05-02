VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) Stock Holdings Increased by Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Free Report) by 23.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 67,541 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,719 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF were worth $2,094,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GDX. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 4.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,073,715 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $297,994,000 after purchasing an additional 460,687 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 25.4% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,477,920 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $255,051,000 after purchasing an additional 1,920,723 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 8,108,154 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $218,190,000 after buying an additional 493,627 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 31.5% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 3,085,387 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $83,028,000 after buying an additional 738,786 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 705.5% in the fourth quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,038,166 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $63,204,000 after buying an additional 1,785,137 shares during the last quarter.

Get VanEck Gold Miners ETF alerts:

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Stock Performance

Shares of GDX opened at $33.36 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $13.34 billion, a PE ratio of 28.03 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $30.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.74. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a twelve month low of $25.62 and a twelve month high of $36.26.

About VanEck Gold Miners ETF

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Gold Miners ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Gold Miners ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.