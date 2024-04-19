Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC Buys New Position in M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO)

Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,886 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $260,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of M/I Homes by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 65,727 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,035,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of M/I Homes by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 300 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of M/I Homes in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in M/I Homes by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 89,475 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,968,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the period. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC lifted its position in M/I Homes by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 5,916 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $497,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the period. 95.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Ann Marie Hunker sold 2,461 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.51, for a total transaction of $316,263.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $300,970.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MHO stock traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $110.80. 44,282 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 267,243. The company has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.81 and a beta of 2.13. The company’s 50 day moving average is $123.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $114.53. M/I Homes, Inc. has a 1 year low of $63.39 and a 1 year high of $140.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 6.84 and a quick ratio of 1.68.

M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The construction company reported $3.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.94 by ($1.28). The business had revenue of $972.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. M/I Homes had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 11.54%. Equities research analysts anticipate that M/I Homes, Inc. will post 16.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

M/I Homes, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the construction and sale of single-family residential homes in Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Minnesota, Michigan, Florida, Texas, North Carolina, and Tennessee. The company operates through Northern Homebuilding, Southern Homebuilding, and Financial Services segments.

