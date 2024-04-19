Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 11,143 Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM)

Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 11,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $257,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VRRM. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Verra Mobility by 125.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,543,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,514,000 after buying an additional 11,996,697 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Verra Mobility by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,409,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,555,000 after buying an additional 2,447,297 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Verra Mobility by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,581,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,473,000 after buying an additional 168,418 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Verra Mobility by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 7,136,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,523,000 after buying an additional 812,723 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Verra Mobility by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,494,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,753,000 after buying an additional 74,292 shares in the last quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Verra Mobility from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th.

Verra Mobility Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VRRM traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $23.42. The company had a trading volume of 174,395 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,054,353. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44. The firm has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.11, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $23.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.92. Verra Mobility Co. has a one year low of $16.22 and a one year high of $25.57.

Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $211.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $201.76 million. Verra Mobility had a return on equity of 41.86% and a net margin of 6.98%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Verra Mobility Co. will post 1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Verra Mobility

In other Verra Mobility news, insider Jonathan Keyser sold 7,789 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.41, for a total transaction of $174,551.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Verra Mobility news, insider Jonathan Keyser sold 7,789 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.41, for a total transaction of $174,551.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John H. Rexford sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.82, for a total transaction of $228,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 41,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $941,895.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

Verra Mobility Company Profile

Verra Mobility Corporation provides smart mobility technology solutions and services in the United States, Australia, Canada, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Commercial Services, Government Solutions, and Parking Solutions. The Commercial Services segment provides automated toll and violations management, and title and registration services to rental car companies, fleet management companies, and other large fleet owners.

