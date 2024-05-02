Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,298,483 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 32,098 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.14% of Texas Instruments worth $221,339,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 26,804 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,569,000 after acquiring an additional 3,173 shares during the period. PYA Waltman Capital LLC grew its holdings in Texas Instruments by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. PYA Waltman Capital LLC now owns 13,149 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,241,000 after buying an additional 930 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Texas Instruments by 38.8% during the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,051 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 573 shares during the last quarter. Fiducient Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter valued at $265,000. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter valued at $209,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group upgraded Texas Instruments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $170.00 to $195.00 in a report on Friday, January 19th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Texas Instruments from $125.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Mizuho increased their target price on Texas Instruments from $164.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $180.74.

Insider Buying and Selling at Texas Instruments

In other Texas Instruments news, Director Pamela H. Patsley sold 9,990 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.12, for a total value of $1,789,408.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,973,293.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Chairman Richard K. Templeton sold 104,000 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.68, for a total value of $18,582,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 403,851 shares in the company, valued at $72,160,096.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Pamela H. Patsley sold 9,990 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.12, for a total value of $1,789,408.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 33,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,973,293.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Texas Instruments Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of TXN opened at $175.20 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 4.91, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $159.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $170.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $162.71. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a twelve month low of $139.48 and a twelve month high of $188.12.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.13. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 35.28% and a net margin of 35.16%. The company had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.85 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th will be given a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 7th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.12%.

Texas Instruments Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

