Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Shares Purchased by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 10.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,106,341 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 200,684 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.14% of Philip Morris International worth $198,165,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 158.0% during the 4th quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 454 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.63% of the company’s stock.
Philip Morris International Stock Performance
Shares of PM stock opened at $96.04 on Thursday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1 year low of $87.23 and a 1 year high of $100.70. The business’s fifty day moving average is $92.23 and its 200-day moving average is $92.25. The stock has a market cap of $149.30 billion, a PE ratio of 18.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.60.
Philip Morris International Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 21st were issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.41%. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is currently 101.56%.
Insider Activity at Philip Morris International
In other news, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.42, for a total transaction of $1,928,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 178,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,205,859.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.42, for a total value of $1,928,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 178,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,205,859.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Reginaldo Dobrowolski sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.69, for a total value of $181,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $882,050.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,250 shares of company stock valued at $3,339,528 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PM. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Philip Morris International from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Societe Generale upgraded Philip Morris International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. UBS Group lowered Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $86.50 in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.50.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on PM
Philip Morris International Company Profile
Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.
Featured Stories
