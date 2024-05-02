Triumph Capital Management Sells 500 Shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO)

Triumph Capital Management lessened its stake in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO – Free Report) by 6.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,789 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Triumph Capital Management’s holdings in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. were worth $284,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 46.4% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 868 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 207.4% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,041 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in the 3rd quarter valued at about $64,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at about $73,000. Finally, Retirement Financial Solutions LLC bought a new position in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at about $202,000. Institutional investors own 80.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Mizuho raised shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $35.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Compass Point dropped their price target on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.14.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Stock Down 0.1 %

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. stock opened at $32.67 on Thursday. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.85 and a 52 week high of $37.92. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $34.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.02. The stock has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.59.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.097 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.56%. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.’s payout ratio is currently 254.35%.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Company Profile

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc (PECO) is one of the nation's largest owners and operators of omni-channel grocery-anchored shopping centers. Founded in 1991, PECO has generated strong results through its vertically-integrated operating platform and national footprint of well-occupied shopping centers.

