Welltower (NYSE:WELL) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 4.020-4.150 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 4.060. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Welltower also updated its FY24 guidance to $4.02-4.15 EPS.

Welltower Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE WELL traded up $0.26 on Thursday, hitting $94.62. The company had a trading volume of 460,394 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,530,283. Welltower has a 12-month low of $72.47 and a 12-month high of $98.19. The business has a 50 day moving average of $92.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $89.65. The company has a quick ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 116.47, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.07.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.72). The company had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. Welltower had a return on equity of 1.77% and a net margin of 6.37%. Welltower’s quarterly revenue was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Welltower will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Welltower Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 10th. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 301.23%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com lowered Welltower from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, March 29th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Welltower from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Scotiabank cut their target price on Welltower from $97.00 to $96.00 and set a sector outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Mizuho raised their target price on Welltower from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Welltower in a research report on Monday, March 18th. They set an outperform rating and a $104.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $95.57.

About Welltower

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a REIT and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate and infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

